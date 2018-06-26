Tommy John Announces Second Store

Tommy John (New York), the lifestyle-focused purveyor of underwear and undershirts, will open its second standalone brick-and-mortar store at SouthPark shopping center in Charlotte, N.C, later this summer.

The 3000-square-foot store, designed by Stewart Schafer (New York), will be situated between Neiman Marcus (Dallas) and Belk (Charlotte, N.C.) and will feature the brand’s new women’s line. The space aims to simplify the shopping experience with an intuitive customer journey, says Tommy Patterson, CEO of Tommy John, in a statement released by Simon Property Group (Indianapolis).

Tommy John opened its first store at Philadelphia’s King of Prussia mall last fall, but prior to that store opening, its products have been available at more than 1000 retail locations nationwide, including Nordstrom, Dillard’s, Bloomingdale’s and Men’s Wearhouse.