Tommy John to Open First Store

Men’s underwear retailer Tommy John (New York) will open its first store this October in Philadelphia.

“Our take is the men’s underwear shopping experience at retail hasn’t changed in 30-plus years and guys have considered underwear as a commodity or an afterthought versus a considered purchase,” said founder Tony Patterson according to Women’s Wear Daily. “We launched into wholesale and we think it’s an opportunity to give them a different experience in a more relatable way.”

The brand is also launching its fifth innerwear line: the Go Anywhere Collection, underwear made from moisture-wicking, anti-microbial fabrics with four-way stretch.