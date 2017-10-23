Top Hudson's Bay Executive Departs

Hudson's Bay Co. (Toronto) CEO Jerry Storch will be stepping down as of Nov. 1 to join his advisory firm Storch Advisors.

Storch, who was previously ceo at Toys "R" Us, held the top position at Hudson's Bay for two years. After his departure, Executive Chair Richard Baker will serve as interim ceo and assist in the search for a replacement, reports CNBC.

Hudson's Bay Co. is the parent company of Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor, among other retailers.