Top Retail Design Firms of 2018

VMSD’s annual Retail Design Firm Resource Guide turns 24 this year, and features a comprehensive list of contract design firms, independent designers and architecture firms from around the world — from India to Australia and everywhere in between.
Each listing — unless non-disclosed — lists every firm’s standout projects from 2017 and their current contact information.(See the full listing in the magazine here.)
For the Rankings by Design Firm Fees table, derived from total retail design firm fees disclosed by participating firms, see below.
Design firms interested in participating in the 2019 Resource Guide should contact Associate Editor Michael Woodson at
michael.woodson@stmediagroup.com.
Rankings by Design Fees*
1 CallisonRTKL
2 Gensler
3 Stantec Architecture
4 FRCH Design Worldwide
5 GreenbergFarrow
6 Henderson Engineers
7 WD Partners
8 Little
9 MG2
10 Architects Orange
11 RSP Architects
12 MBH Architects
13 Chipman Design Architecture
14 Sargenti Architects
15 Checkland Kindleysides
16 TPG Architecture
17 CESO Inc.
18 Shremshock Architects Inc.
19 Tricarico Architecture and Design
20 C.M. Architecture PA
21 GH+A Design Studios
22 Elkus Manfredi Architects
23 Larson Design Group
24 RGLA Solutions Inc.
25 JGA Inc.
26 Rebel Design + Group
27 RPA Group
28 Ædifica
29 api(+)
30 Phase Zero Design Inc.
31 (tie) AGI
31 (tie) BHDP Architecture
32 Jencen Architecture
33 K2M Design Inc.
34 LGA Partners LP
35 Architecture Design Collaborative
36 ChangeUp Inc.
37 L2M Architects
38 Architectural Design Guild
39 Hixson Architecture, Engineering, Interiors
40 McKinley Burkart
41 pdms Design Group
42 Jump Branding & Design Inc.
43 Studio|H2G
44 FAL Design
45 Richardson Design
46 Arquitectos Interiores S.C.P.
47 (tie) Cutler
47 (tie) Ideation Studio Inc.
48 FRDC (Future Research Design Company)
49 Kraido
50 Top Floor Interior Architects
51 Finn Daniels Architects
52 (tie) Boxcraft
52 (tie) EC Retail Studio
52 (tie) Bar Napkin Productions LLC
53 Jerry Birnbach & Associates LLC
54 Storetech+Co
55 TSAO Design Group
56 Stoever Jones Design
57 (tie) CASCO Diversified Corp.
57 (tie) Hambrecht Oleson Design Inc.
57 (tie) R5 Design Agency
57 (tie) Restore Design
57 (tie) The Montoro Architectural Group
57 (tie) Steven L. Cohen & Associates P.A.
58 (tie) Bloommiami
58 (tie) Retail Rehab Inc.
59 Retail Habitats LLC
60 Group 7 Design Inc.
61 Rawlins Design Inc.
62 Design Center
63 Derek Rubinoff, Architect
64 De La Garza Architecture LLC
65 Chris Rossi Studio
66 Sladen Feinstein Integrated Lighting Inc.
67 Creekwood Architecture Inc.
68 Gabbert Architects Planners
69 Onyx Creative
*Information for the VMSD Retail Design Firm Resource Guide was provided by individual firms and has not been verified by VMSD magazine.