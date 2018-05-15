Top Retail Design Firms of 2018

VMSD’s annual Retail Design Firm Resource Guide turns 24 this year, and features a comprehensive list of contract design firms, independent designers and architecture firms from around the world — from India to Australia and everywhere in between.

Each listing — unless non-disclosed — lists every firm’s standout projects from 2017 and their current contact information.(See the full listing in the magazine here.)

For the Rankings by Design Firm Fees table, derived from total retail design firm fees disclosed by participating firms, see below.

Design firms interested in participating in the 2019 Resource Guide should contact Associate Editor Michael Woodson at

michael.woodson@stmediagroup.com.

Rankings by Design Fees*

1 CallisonRTKL

2 Gensler

3 Stantec Architecture

4 FRCH Design Worldwide

5 GreenbergFarrow

6 Henderson Engineers

7 WD Partners

8 Little

9 MG2

10 Architects Orange

11 RSP Architects

12 MBH Architects

13 Chipman Design Architecture

14 Sargenti Architects

15 Checkland Kindleysides

16 TPG Architecture

17 CESO Inc.

18 Shremshock Architects Inc.

19 Tricarico Architecture and Design

20 C.M. Architecture PA

21 GH+A Design Studios

22 Elkus Manfredi Architects

23 Larson Design Group

24 RGLA Solutions Inc.

25 JGA Inc.

26 Rebel Design + Group

27 RPA Group

28 Ædifica

29 api(+)

30 Phase Zero Design Inc.

31 (tie) AGI

31 (tie) BHDP Architecture

32 Jencen Architecture

33 K2M Design Inc.

34 LGA Partners LP

35 Architecture Design Collaborative

36 ChangeUp Inc.

37 L2M Architects

38 Architectural Design Guild

39 Hixson Architecture, Engineering, Interiors

40 McKinley Burkart

41 pdms Design Group

42 Jump Branding & Design Inc.

43 Studio|H2G

44 FAL Design

45 Richardson Design

46 Arquitectos Interiores S.C.P.

47 (tie) Cutler

47 (tie) Ideation Studio Inc.

48 FRDC (Future Research Design Company)

49 Kraido

50 Top Floor Interior Architects

51 Finn Daniels Architects

52 (tie) Boxcraft

52 (tie) EC Retail Studio

52 (tie) Bar Napkin Productions LLC

53 Jerry Birnbach & Associates LLC

54 Storetech+Co

55 TSAO Design Group

56 Stoever Jones Design

57 (tie) CASCO Diversified Corp.

57 (tie) Hambrecht Oleson Design Inc.

57 (tie) R5 Design Agency

57 (tie) Restore Design

57 (tie) The Montoro Architectural Group

57 (tie) Steven L. Cohen & Associates P.A.

58 (tie) Bloommiami

58 (tie) Retail Rehab Inc.

59 Retail Habitats LLC

60 Group 7 Design Inc.

61 Rawlins Design Inc.

62 Design Center

63 Derek Rubinoff, Architect

64 De La Garza Architecture LLC

65 Chris Rossi Studio

66 Sladen Feinstein Integrated Lighting Inc.

67 Creekwood Architecture Inc.

68 Gabbert Architects Planners

69 Onyx Creative

*Information for the VMSD Retail Design Firm Resource Guide was provided by individual firms and has not been verified by VMSD magazine.