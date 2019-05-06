Top Retail Design Firms of 2019

VMSD releases its annual Retail Design Firm Resource Guide
Posted May 6, 2019

Turning 25 this year, VMSD’s annual Retail Design Firm Resource Guide features its usual comprehensive listing of design firms, independent designers and architecture firms from around the world.

Each listing, unless non-disclosed, lists each company’s 2018 standout projects, as well as current contact information. (The link to the full listing in the magazine's digital edition will be posted shortly.)

For the "Rankings by Design Firm Fees" table, derived from total retail design firm fees disclosed by participating firms, see below.

For questions about next year's guide, please contact the VMSD editors at vmsd@stmediagroup.com

Rankings by Design Firm Fees*

1             CallisonRTKL

2             Gensler

3             Henderson Engineers

4             FRCH Nelson

5             GreenbergFarrow

6             WD Partners

7             Architects Orange

8             Stantec Architecture

9             Little

10            HFA

11            Big Red Rooster - a JLL company

12            MBH Architects

13            NORR

14            Chipman Design Architecture

15            SGA Design Group

16            Rebel Design+Group

17            Bergmann Associates

18            TPG Architecture

19            Shremshock Architects Inc.

20            CESO Inc.

21            C.M. Architecture

22            ChangeUp

23            Onyx Creative Inc.

24            Kenneth Park Architects

25            Larson Design Group

26            RGLA Solutions

27            Architecture Design Collaborative

28            BHDP Architecture

29            (tied) api(+)

29            (tied) JGA

30            Jaque

31            Architectural Group Intl.

32            (tied) L2M Architects

32            (tied) pdms design group

33            Field Paoli Architects

34            Jencen Architecture

35            Hixson Architecture, Engineering, Interiors

36            FRDC (Future Research Design Company)

37            Finn Daniels Architects

38            FAL Design

39            (tied) Cutler

39            (tied) Jump Branding & Design Inc.

39            (tied) Kraido

40            Mapos Architects

41            Ideation Studio Inc.

42            McKinley Burkart

43            Four Dimensions Retail Design India Pvt. Ltd.

44            Richardson Design

45            K2M Design Inc.

46            Wilson Associates

47            Jerry Birnbach & Associates LLC

48            TSAO Design Group

49            Storetech

50            Retail Habitats

51            Hambrecht Oleson Design Inc.

52            Bloommiami

53            vmgcd

54            (tied) Gresham Smith

54            (tied) Retail Rehab

55            Group 7 Design Inc.

56            Society Design Company

*Information for the guide and table (including fees where applicable) was provided by individual firms and has not been independently verified by VMSD magazine.

Special reports

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to the magazine.