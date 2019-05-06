Top Retail Design Firms of 2019

Turning 25 this year, VMSD’s annual Retail Design Firm Resource Guide features its usual comprehensive listing of design firms, independent designers and architecture firms from around the world.

Each listing, unless non-disclosed, lists each company’s 2018 standout projects, as well as current contact information. (The link to the full listing in the magazine's digital edition will be posted shortly.)

For the "Rankings by Design Firm Fees" table, derived from total retail design firm fees disclosed by participating firms, see below.

For questions about next year's guide, please contact the VMSD editors at vmsd@stmediagroup.com.

Rankings by Design Firm Fees*

1 CallisonRTKL

2 Gensler

3 Henderson Engineers

4 FRCH Nelson

5 GreenbergFarrow

6 WD Partners

7 Architects Orange

8 Stantec Architecture

9 Little

10 HFA

11 Big Red Rooster - a JLL company

12 MBH Architects

13 NORR

14 Chipman Design Architecture

15 SGA Design Group

16 Rebel Design+Group

17 Bergmann Associates

18 TPG Architecture

19 Shremshock Architects Inc.

20 CESO Inc.

21 C.M. Architecture

22 ChangeUp

23 Onyx Creative Inc.

24 Kenneth Park Architects

25 Larson Design Group

26 RGLA Solutions

27 Architecture Design Collaborative

28 BHDP Architecture

29 (tied) api(+)

29 (tied) JGA

30 Jaque

31 Architectural Group Intl.

32 (tied) L2M Architects

32 (tied) pdms design group

33 Field Paoli Architects

34 Jencen Architecture

35 Hixson Architecture, Engineering, Interiors

36 FRDC (Future Research Design Company)

37 Finn Daniels Architects

38 FAL Design

39 (tied) Cutler

39 (tied) Jump Branding & Design Inc.

39 (tied) Kraido

40 Mapos Architects

41 Ideation Studio Inc.

42 McKinley Burkart

43 Four Dimensions Retail Design India Pvt. Ltd.

44 Richardson Design

45 K2M Design Inc.

46 Wilson Associates

47 Jerry Birnbach & Associates LLC

48 TSAO Design Group

49 Storetech

50 Retail Habitats

51 Hambrecht Oleson Design Inc.

52 Bloommiami

53 vmgcd

54 (tied) Gresham Smith

54 (tied) Retail Rehab

55 Group 7 Design Inc.

56 Society Design Company

*Information for the guide and table (including fees where applicable) was provided by individual firms and has not been independently verified by VMSD magazine.