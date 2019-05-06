Top Retail Design Firms of 2019

Turning 25 this year, VMSD’s annual Retail Design Firm Resource Guide features its usual comprehensive listing of design firms, independent designers and architecture firms from around the world.
Each listing, unless non-disclosed, lists each company’s 2018 standout projects, as well as current contact information. (The link to the full listing in the magazine's digital edition will be posted shortly.)
For the "Rankings by Design Firm Fees" table, derived from total retail design firm fees disclosed by participating firms, see below.
For questions about next year's guide, please contact the VMSD editors at vmsd@stmediagroup.com.
Rankings by Design Firm Fees*
1 CallisonRTKL
2 Gensler
3 Henderson Engineers
4 FRCH Nelson
5 GreenbergFarrow
6 WD Partners
7 Architects Orange
8 Stantec Architecture
9 Little
10 HFA
11 Big Red Rooster - a JLL company
12 MBH Architects
13 NORR
14 Chipman Design Architecture
15 SGA Design Group
16 Rebel Design+Group
17 Bergmann Associates
18 TPG Architecture
19 Shremshock Architects Inc.
20 CESO Inc.
21 C.M. Architecture
22 ChangeUp
23 Onyx Creative Inc.
24 Kenneth Park Architects
25 Larson Design Group
26 RGLA Solutions
27 Architecture Design Collaborative
28 BHDP Architecture
29 (tied) api(+)
29 (tied) JGA
30 Jaque
31 Architectural Group Intl.
32 (tied) L2M Architects
32 (tied) pdms design group
33 Field Paoli Architects
34 Jencen Architecture
35 Hixson Architecture, Engineering, Interiors
36 FRDC (Future Research Design Company)
37 Finn Daniels Architects
38 FAL Design
39 (tied) Cutler
39 (tied) Jump Branding & Design Inc.
39 (tied) Kraido
40 Mapos Architects
41 Ideation Studio Inc.
42 McKinley Burkart
43 Four Dimensions Retail Design India Pvt. Ltd.
44 Richardson Design
45 K2M Design Inc.
46 Wilson Associates
47 Jerry Birnbach & Associates LLC
48 TSAO Design Group
49 Storetech
50 Retail Habitats
51 Hambrecht Oleson Design Inc.
52 Bloommiami
53 vmgcd
54 (tied) Gresham Smith
54 (tied) Retail Rehab
55 Group 7 Design Inc.
56 Society Design Company
*Information for the guide and table (including fees where applicable) was provided by individual firms and has not been independently verified by VMSD magazine.