Topshop to Close New York Stores

Parent company in U.K. may enter administration
Posted May 28, 2019
Topshop (London) will close all 11 of its New York stores after filing for bankruptcy, according to Business Insider. The retailer will continue to offer its Topshop/Topman brand online and through its wholesale partners, like Nordstrom.
Group CEO of parent company Arcadia Group Ian Grabiner said the move was a "tough but necessary decision for the business," in a statement to the press. He pointed to a challenging retail environment, changing consumer habits and increased online competition as being the reason for the changes.