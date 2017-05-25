Topshop Launches Summer Campaign

Topshop (London) has debuted its summer campaign at its London flagship store on Oxford Street.

The highlight of the campaign is a free 360-degree virtual reality experience that will take customers on a giant waterslide in the heart of the city. Located in the store’s window display, Splash at Topshop kicked off yesterday and will be open to the public until June 4.

The store is integrating other creative details to bring the summer theme to life, including pumping the scent of sunscreen through the store and bringing a soft-serve ice cream vendor in for a pop-up.

It has also created a branded Snapchat lens that will further transport shoppers into an aquatic world, reports The Drum.