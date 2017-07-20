Topshop Names Ceo

Topshop (London) has hired a chief executive officer, effective September 4. Paul Price, who is currently chief merchandising officer at Burberry (London), has been hired to run Topshop and Topman brands. This is a new role for the company.

Price has worked for Burberry for almost a decade, and his position there will be filled by Judy Collinson, who has been with the company since May.

Before joining Burberry, Price worked in senior roles for Lucky Brand Jeans (Los Angeles), Williams Sonoma (San Francisco) and Banana Republic (San Francisco). According to Women’s Wear Daily, he began his fashion retail career at Bloomingdale’s (New York).