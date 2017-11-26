Topshop Names New Global Design Director

Fast-fashion brand Topshop (London) has announced the appointment of Anthony Cuthbertson as its new global design director for its Topshop and Topman brands, reports Women’s Wear Daily.

Cuthbertson will begin the job Jan. 2, leading product design and overseeing the department’s 72 employees. He will join the company’s Creative Director David Hägglund, who was appointed just a year ago.

Cuthbertson succeeds Jacqui Markham, who assumed a consultancy position with the company six months ago. Prior to Topshop, Cuthbertson was design director of Just Cavalli (Predosa, Italy), the creative director for Sass & Bide (Sydney), and consulted for Victoria Beckham (Hammersmith, U.K.) and Mulberry (Bath, U.K.).