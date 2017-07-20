Tory Burch Expands in Houston

Brand will open its third area store in August
Tory Burch (New York) is expanding its presence in Texas and, in August, will be opening its third store in the Houston area alone. This will bring the brand’s store-count in the state up to 10.
The store’s interior is expected to be inspired by residential design, exuding a “homey feel,” reports CultureMap. Floors will feature a travertine tile laid out in a basketweave pattern, and walls will be paneled with oak. There will be white gesso chandeliers and custom-designed furnishings throughout the space, including floral banquettes, a leopard rug and a Moroccan-style armoire that’s inlaid with mother of pearl.