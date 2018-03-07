Tower Records Founder Dies

Russ Solomon, the founder of the iconic but now-defunct Tower Records chain of music stores, has died.

Solomon died at age 92 from an apparent heart attack while reportedly watching the Academy Awards ceremony on television, according to The New York Times.

He opened his first record store in 1960 and, at height, grew to a chain of nearly 200 stores throughout 15 countries. Sales topped $1 billion a year, thanks to a business strategy that pulled from the supermarket model with a vast merchandise selection and late-night closing hours.

However, due to the rise of the internet and mounting debt, Solomon’s business was forced to declare bankruptcy in 2004 and, in 2006, the company was forced to liquidate and close entirely.