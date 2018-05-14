Toys "R" Us Awards Departing Execs Bonuses

Two months before Toys "R" Us (Wayne, N.J.) stores liquidate and close their doors for good, the company has reportedly awarded millions in cash bonuses to its C-suite executives, who will leave this week.

Among those execs departing early and collecting a multi-million-dollar bonus is the company’s CEO, David Brandon, who according to the New York Post received $2.8 million of the $8.2 million bonuses, on top of his $3.7 million salary. Some four other executives at the company also received the bonuses, which were intended to keep them retained from the bankruptcy announcement through its ultimate demise.

While those executives depart early, and approximately 1159 employees at the site have already left the headquarters, about 300 employees will remain to help with the liquidation. According to industry sources, reports the Post, the company’s executives will likely be sued for their roles in the bankruptcy.