Toys "R" Us Closing 26 U.K. Stores

Toys "R" Us (Wayne, N.J.) announced it is closing at least 26 of its stores in the U.K. These closures are the first ones to occur since the retailer filed for bankruptcy earlier this year.

The affected stores will operate as usual through the holiday shopping season and will begin closing in spring of 2018.

The closures represent about a third of the company’s U.K. store fleet. According to USA Today, the U.K. division of Toys "R" Us has been operating at loss in recent years and the large stores have become too expensive to run, resulting in the need for “strong and decisive action.”