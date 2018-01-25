Toys R Us Closing Stores

Toys R Us (Wayne, N.J.) is considering closing as many as 182 stores throughout the country, according to court documents filed earlier this week. The company operates about 880 stores throughout the country.

According to CNNMoney, the move is a result of increased competition and a continued shift toward online shopping.

The retailer declared bankruptcy in September, so the closures will need court approval before moving forward. If they receive the okay, the process is expected to begin early next month, with the affected stores being closed by the end of April.

Chief Executive Officer Dave Brandon said, "The actions we are taking are necessary to give us the best chance to emerge from our bankruptcy proceedings as a more viable and competitive company."