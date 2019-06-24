Toys “R” Us Comes Back as Tru Kids

Toys “R” Us (Wayne, N.J.), the toy store brand which closed all of its American locations and liquidated last year, has reemerged as Tru Kids Inc. (Parsippany-Troy Hills, N.J.), led by President and CEO Richard Berry, the former Global Chief Merchandising Officer of Toys “R” Us, according to Retail Dive.

The resurrected brand plans to launch an ecommerce website and open roughly six stores this year, says Retail Dive. The company will be headquartered in New Jersey, just like Toys “R” Us, and employs an “undisclosed number of former Toys ‘R’ Us employees,” Retail Dive reports.