Toys "R" Us Considers Closing 100+ Stores

Following its bankruptcy filing in September, Toys "R" Us (Wayne, N.J.) is considering closing at least 100 and as many as 200 of its U.S. stores, reports Bloomberg. The information comes from “people with knowledge of the situation,” though the company has not provided any confirmation or additional details.

This is a change from the company’s assurance when it originally filed for bankruptcy that it did not expect to close any stores and, in fact, had plans to open more stores. However, sources said that sales this holiday season are down about 15 percent from last year and are a contributing factor in the decision to consider shuttering stores.