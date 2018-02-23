Toys "R" Us Considers Closing More Stores

Toys "R" Us (Wayne, N.J.) is reportedly considering closing around 200 stores, though the closures have not been finalized and the final number of stores slated to shutter is subject to change. These potential closures would be in addition to the plans the company made last year to close 182 stores.

According to Fortune, the move to consider closing more stores may be the result of a disappointing holiday season. It also follows news that the company has reversed a previous promise to provide severance to store employees who were being laid off. Now, the company will not be offering compensation for those employees, though some may be eligible for bonuses based on the performance of liquidation sales.

The company asserts that it is focusing on emerging from bankruptcy and reinventing is business and did not confirm any plans to close stores.