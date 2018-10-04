Toys “R” Us Considers Revival

Toys “R” Us (Wayne, N.J.) may be planning to revive its namesake brand as well as the Babies “R” Us brand.

According to CNNMoney, the company was planning on auctioning of its remaining assets of the Babies and Toys “R” Us brands (including the names), however it has called off the process. The company, which declared bankruptcy and closed all stores earlier this summer, has now filed a paper with the courts detailing that it is considering “a new operating Toys ‘R’ Us and Babies ‘R’ Us branding company.”

Additional details about when and how the brands would be revived were not disclosed.