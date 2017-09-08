Toys R Us Exploring Options

Toys R Us (Wayne, N.J.) has reportedly hired a law firm to help it look into options for dealing with $400 million in debt that will be due by the end of the year. According to USA Today, those options could include efforts to refinance the debt as well as possibly filing for bankruptcy protection.

Half of the debt is due this fall and the other $200 million will be due by the end of December. The company expects to provide an update on the debt maturities when it reports its second quarter earnings later this month.

The company has been struggling, having experienced a $164 million net loss in this year’s first quarter. In total, the company has about $5 billion of long-term debt.