Toys "R" Us Fails to Find Australian Buyer

Toys "R" Us (Wayne, N.J.) continues to struggle, worldwide.

The company, which has already been liquidating and closing stores in the U.S. and U.K., just announced that its Australian arm will suffer the same fate. The company’s local administrators were unable to find a buyer for its Australian Toys "R" Us and Babies "R" Us stores, which total 44 locations. Those stores will close progressively in the coming weeks, according to the BBC.

The company opened its first Toys "R" Us in the country in 1993.