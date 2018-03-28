Toys “R” Us Founder Dies

Charles Lazarus, the founder of Toys “R” Us (Wayne, N.J.) has died. According to Bloomberg, the founder died last week at the age of 94.

Lazarus opened the first Toys “R” Us store in 1957 in Maryland. Lazarus sought to utilize the supermarket formula on his store, which featured “a winning formula of high volume, discounted prices and cookie-cutter predictability.”

Lazarus led the company until 1994, when he stepped down as Chief Executive Officer. Since that time, the company has become saddled with debt and recently announced that it is closing all of its U.S. and U.K. stores.