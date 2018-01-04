Toys R Us Hires Liquidation Firm

In the wake of its bankruptcy filing last year, Toys R Us (Wayne, N.J.) has hired a firm that specializes in evaluating stores for liquidation, according to court documents.

While it has not announced any store closures just yet, the news seems to signal that the retailer “is poised to put struggling stores on the chopping block,” reports USA Today. Analysts estimate that the company may close up to 21 percent of the retailer’s locations in the coming year, which would equate to about 183 stores.

Malfitano Partners (New York) is the firm Toys R Us has hired to help solicit and evaluate proposals to liquidate selected stores of their inventory as well as furniture, fixtures and equipment.