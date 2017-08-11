Toys “R” Us Plans Times Square Pop-Up

Toys “R” Us (Wayne, N.J.) announced it will be opening a 35,000-square-foot pop-up shop this holiday season in New York’s Times Square.

The company previously operated a flagship store there until it was closed December 2015. This will be the first time in nearly two years since the company has had a presence in that location.

The temporary store will open later this month and will be located in the historic Knickerbocker Building. It will span three levels and feature an animatronic dinosaur on the second floor as a nod to the larger version that was on display in its previous Times Square store, reports NBC New York.