Toys “R” Us Selling Real Estate

Toys “R” Us (Wayne, N.J.) has hired private real estate investment and retail firm Raider Hills Advisors (New York) to help the company sell 284 of its U.S. properties.

The stores include Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us locations, which have now all been shuttered, as well as distribution centers and the company’s corporate headquarters. The properties slated for sale total 14.5 million square feet.

The announcement follows the company’s bankruptcy filed in September of last year and its decision in March to cease operation and close stores, according to St. Louis Business Journal.