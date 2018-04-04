Toys “R” Us Shuts Down Websites

Toys “R” Us (Wayne, N.J.) has now discontinued sales from its websites for both its namesake and Babies “R” Us banners.

The news comes as the retailer is in the process of liquidating its stores as it prepares to close them all in the coming weeks. While the retailer previously was allowing customers to shop its e-commerce sites, it now is directing them to come to its physical locations for any remaining purchases.

The company said customers can use any remaining gift cards in stores through April 21 and any online orders that were previously made will be fulfilled.

The retailer filed bankruptcy in September after struggling with “relentless” competition from online retailers as well as more than $5 billion in debt from a 2005 leveraged buyout, according to Fortune.