Toys R Us U.K. Stores Enter Administration

Toys R Us (Wayne, N.J.) has appointed administrators to run its U.K. stores. This follows the company’s filing for bankruptcy in the U.S. last year and being unable to find a buyer for its U.K. stores.

Insolvency specialist Moorfields Advisory (London) will oversee the process, which may include shuttering some of the stores and selling off some of its assets, though it said that for the time being, stores will remain open and no decision has been made on how many will eventually close. The company operates 105 stores and employs 3000 workers throughout the country.

The company is struggling, in part, due to a shift to online shopping, as the U.K.’s online shopping has doubled since 2013 and now accounts for 20 percent of the country’s retail sales, according to CNNMoney.

Moorfields said that the appointment of administrators to run the U.K. business will not affect Toys R Us stores in other countries.