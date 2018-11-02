True Religion Names Interim CEO

The Chief Executive Officer of True Religion (Vernon, Calif.), John Ermatinger, is planning to retire. The company has named Chelsea Grayson as its interim CEO as the company’s board searches for a replacement.

Grayson was previously CEO for Los Angeles-based American Apparel and has also worked for Tommy Hilfiger (Amsterdam), Gap Inc. (San Francisco) and Levi Strauss & Co. (San Francisco). She has served on True Religion’s board of directors since last year.

Ermatinger assumed the role in 2015. In 2017, the company filed for bankruptcy, from which it emerged late last year, according to Women’s Wear Daily.