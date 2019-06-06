True Religion Taps New Interim CEO

True Religion (Vernon, Calif.) has tapped another interim CEO, according to Retail Dive. Farla Efros is reportedly taking over from Chelsea Grayson, a former CEO of American Apparel (Los Angeles) and a True Religion board member. Grayson was appointed last November and is “resigning to pursue other opportunities,” says Retail Dive.

Efros had been serving as a consultant to the company and is also the president of HRC Retail Advisory. Efros has more than 20 years of experience working with CPG companies and retailers, Retail Dive reports, and has been working for HRC Retail Advisory for roughly 10 years.