Trump Attacks Apple Over Tariff Complaints

This weekend President Donald Trump reprimanded Apple (Cupertino, Calif.) on Twitter regarding its warnings about tariffs on Chinese-made goods. The electronics retailer has been vocal about how the administration’s tariffs will raise the cost of producing its goods, which it says will ultimately lead to price increases for consumers purchasing its products.

The tweet partially read, “Apple prices may increase because of the massive Tariffs we may be imposing on China – but there is an easy solution where there would be ZERO tax, and indeed a tax incentive. Make your products in the United States instead of China.”

The Trump Administration has proposed $467 billion in tariffs on China, a move that could cover virtually all Chinese-made goods entering the U.S., reports The Washington Post. Apple CEO Tim Cook has actively lobbied Trump this year on issues regarding taxes and trade, even dining with the president and first lady at his golf course in Bedminster, N.J. – an attempt at resolution that much of the tech industry has avoided.

A “wide range of Apple products” would be affected by the proposed tariffs, the company said, including its Mac Mini computer, cables, chargers, laptop cases, AirPods earbud headphones and its Apple Watch. Apple has declined to comment on the president’s tweet, according to The Post. Apple has not announced any plans to open manufacturing plants in the U.S.