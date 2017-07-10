Two Supermarket Chains Merge

Supermarket chains Cardenas Markets (Ontario, Calif.) and Mi Pueblo (San Jose, Calif.) have announced plans to combine to become Cardenas Markets LLC, which will become one of the largest Hispanic supermarket chains in the country.

“Regardless of acculturation level or language preference, Hispanic people use food as a vehicle to connect with their culture and heritage," said John Gomez, Cardenas Markets Ceo, according to Chain Store Age. "This is a growing demographic, not only in size, but also in influence as well, and I am proud to be working with two leading retailers to offer the best shopping experience to our communities in Northern and Southern California, as well as Las Vegas."

The supermarkets will continue to operate separately but will be managed by one executive team to streamline operations. Cardenas currently has 31 locations in California and Nevada, and Mi Pueblo has 12 in California.