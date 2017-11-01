Ugg Opens Flagship in New York's World Trade Center

In September, Deckers Brand’s Ugg (Goleta, Calif.) opened its latest flagship in New York’s Westfield World Trade Center. At 3382 square feet, the store features a design that celebrates the brand’s California surfer roots, with a metropolitan point of view. Aside from the retailer’s signature footwear, the outpost carries outerwear, loungewear and handbags for women, men, kids and babies.

This store opening originally appeared in the November 2017 issue of VMSD in the "On Our Radar" section.