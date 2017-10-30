Ulta Debuts Manhattan Outpost

This past Friday, Ulta Beauty (Bolingbrook, Ill.) opened its highly anticipated store on New York’s Upper East Side.

The 12,000-square-foot store, located at 188 E. 86th St. – just a few storefronts down from competitor Sephora (Paris) – includes a 10-seat, full-service salon, where shoppers can receive haircuts, blowouts and color treatments, along with facials and microdermabrasion treatments, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

The store is divided by hair care, cosmetics and skin care. Prestige color cosmetics occupy nearly a third of the floor space; skin care is located along the back of the store; hair tools and products are located at the back of the store next to skin care; and the mass makeup section is housed at the front, near the cashwrap.