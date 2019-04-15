Ulta Names New President

Ulta Beauty (Bolingbrook, Ill.) has appointed David C. Kimbell President and Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer, according to a press release. Kimbell will expand his existing role as Chief Merchandising and Marketing officer to include corporate strategy and merchandise planning and operations. He will report to Chief Executive Ofifcer Mary Dillon.

“This increased responsibility recognizes Dave’s value to the company, his reputation in the industry and his track record of delivering outstanding performance,” said CEO Dillon. “This expansion of Dave’s scope more closely aligns corporate strategy with the merchandising and marketing functions to identify future growth opportunities, strengthen execution, and extend our competitive advantage.”

Kimbell was named Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer in March 2015 after serving as Chief Marketing Officer since joining Ulta Beauty in February 2014