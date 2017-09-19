Ulta Partners with Allure Magazine

Beauty retailer Ulta (Bolingbrook, Ill.) has partnered with Allure magazine (New York) on in-store displays.

For two weeks, “Shop Like a Beauty Editor” displays and booklets will appear in all 1005 Ulta stores, reports Women’s Wear Daily, presenting Allure editor product picks and personality profiles.

“The idea was, ‘how do we personalize this?' ” said Jill Friedson, vp of marketing at Condé Nast Women’s Collection. “That’s how the 'Shop Like a Beauty Editor' booklet came about, and really, the platform … the next best thing to shopping with an editor is shopping with her suggestions.”