Kip Fulks, the co-founder of Under Armour (Baltimore), is taking a sabbatical.

Most recently, Fulks was the retailer’s strategic advisor, reports CNBC. News of his sabbatical – a company benefit for anyone who has worked there for 10 years – caused Under Armour shares to drop.

Under Armour is also reportedly considering getting out of smaller businesses such as outdoor gear, tennis and fishing.