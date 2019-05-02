Under Armour Forges Ahead with Turnaround Plan

Under Armour Inc. (Baltimore) is continuing to progress with its turnaround plan as it attempts to catch up with competitors, WWD reports.

Its first quarter net income was $22 million (5 cents per share), compared to a loss of $30.2 million (7 cents per share) a year ago. Net revenue was also up 2 percent to $1.2 billion.

However, its North America revenue did decrease by 3 percent to $843 million, while its international business is up 12 percent to $328 million, according to WWD.