Under Armour Ousts 2 Execs Over Ethics Concerns

Under Armour (Baltimore) has dismissed two of its top marketing executives, allegedly due to inappropriate and excessive spending. The news comes one month after the company informed its employees that they could not pay for strip club visits with company accounts.

The company informed its employees of the departure of SVP of Global Sports Marketing Ryan Kuehl and Senior Director of Sports Marketing Walker Jones last week but did not elaborate on the cause of their dismissal, Fortune reports. Both executives were close associates of the brand’s CEO Kevin Plank.

According to unnamed sources in the Wall Street Journal, the company “questioned the way the two men had been running the sports-marketing department and whether some of their spending was appropriate,” noting that the concerns stemmed from spending on “events, gifts to athletes and nights out.” Some of the costs had been approved in recent years, sources said.