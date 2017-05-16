Under Armour Unveils its Detroit Flagship

This past April, specialty sportswear brand Under Armour opened its newest brand house in Detroit, at 1201 Woodward Ave., the former home of the first U.S. Kresge (Kmart) store. The 17,000-square-foot location pays homage to Detroit’s roots, featuring artwork from local artists. Their works depict famous U.S. athletes, including Misty Copeland, Justin Verlander and Muhammad Ali. “The opening of the Under Armour Detroit Brand House underscores our continuous commitment to investing in strong American markets and giving all athletes access to our best-in-class products and technologies,” said Susie McCabe, svp of global retail at Under Armour, in a release.

This store opening originally appeared in the May 2017 issue of VMSD in the "On Our Radar" section.