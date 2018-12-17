Uniqlo Adds Ninth LA Store

Yamaguchi, Japan-based fast-fashion retailer Uniqlo has opened its ninth Los Angeles-area store in mixed-use center, The Bloc.

The store adds to the center’s roster of retailers including Macy’s (Cincinnati) and Nordstrom Local (Seattle) and covers two stories. The 12,000-square-foot space features locally designed in-store elements, including some as part of a collaboration with the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM), according to Women’s Wear Daily.

The retailer said LA is a critical market, in addition to its home U.S. market in New York. “I think that we have, over the past few years especially, put extra emphasis and care on growing and expanding in this market,” said Uniqlo’s U.S. Head of Marketing, Suzanne Seymour.