Uniqlo to Anchor London Shopping Center

Angel Central undergoing multimillion dollar redevelopment
Posted July 9, 2019

Fast fashion retailer Uniqlo (Yamaguchi, Japan) will be the anchor tenant at Angel Central shopping center in London’s Islington neighborhood, according to Retail Design World. The 15,500-square-foot flagship will be designed by the brand’s in-house team and is scheduled to open in late 2019.

“It’s a privilege to be opening at North London’s most popular retail and leisure destination, with such a strong footfall and an exciting refurbishment, Angel Central is a very attractive location,” said Take Morikawa, EU CEO, Uniqlo.

Angel Central is currently undergoing an approximately $14 million redevelopment intended to improve both its retail experience and to add dining options to the mix.

 

