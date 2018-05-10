Uniqlo Expanding to India

The company will open its first store in the country next year
Posted May 10, 2018

Uniqlo (Yamiguchi, Japan) announced that it will be expanding into a new international market next year, with the launch of its first store in India. 

The new store will be located in New Delhi and will mark the retailer’s first store in South Asia. It should be open by the middle of next year.

After this store, the company plans to open additional stores around the capital before expanding elsewhere in the country.

The move comes after the country loosened restrictions on how foreign companies can open and operate stores within India. Still, 30 percent of the stores’ retail products must be sourced locally but the company said it plans to meet the requirement, according to CNNMoney.

