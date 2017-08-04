Uniqlo Introduces Vending Machines

Uniqlo (Yamaguchi, Japan) has launched a new retail arm to expand its business in the U.S.: vending machines. Specifically, the company has installed a vending machine inside the Oakland Airport in California. Travelers can purchase men’s and women’s shirts and lightweight jackets.

The company has plans to roll the vending machines out to nine other airports and malls throughout the country over the coming months. Slated locations include Los Angeles, Houston and New York.

The company hopes that the vending machines will be one way to introduce more American shoppers to the brand. According to the BBC, the company “has struggled in its attempts to penetrate the U.S. market.” The company has no plans to use the vending machines outside the U.S.