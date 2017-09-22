Uniqlo Plans Denim-Concept Store

Uniqlo (Yamaguchi, Japan) announced that it has plans to open a new denim concept store in Los Angeles, though it did not detail when the store is slated to open other than to say sometime in the fall. It is planned to be located in the city’s Arts District neighborhood.

The store will be a first for the company, though it follow’s the opening of the retailer’s Jeans Innovation Center, which opened in Los Angeles about a year ago to focus on research and development, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

The store will have two focuses: showcasing and selling the company’s denim offering, as well as detailing the company’s history in textiles as well as some of the results coming out of its innovation center. Visitors will be able to shop and try on Uniqlo denim, and denim from its sister brand J Brand (Los Angeles) will also be available.