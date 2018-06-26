Uniqlo Plans Denmark Entry

Tokyo-based Uniqlo has announced it will expand its European business to Denmark in spring 2019 in Copenhagen. The announcement comes just after announcements that the company would add Scandinavian stores in Sweden and the Netherlands this fall, making the Copenhagen store its ninth in Europe.

The store will be located on Strøget, one of the continent’s longest pedestrian thoroughfares, in a 15,000-square foot historic building dating back to the 1700s, according to Women’s Wear Daily. The site once housed a dress shop run by clothier Louise Christine Rasmussen, the wife of Denmark’s King Fredrick VII.The three-floor location will harken to the site’s former glory days with classic architectural elements on the façade and interior.

Uniqlo also plans to enter the Indian market next fall.