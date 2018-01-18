Uniqlo Plans Swedish Debut

Uniqlo (Yamaguchi, Japan) will be open its first store in Sweden, as it looks to expand its presence throughout Europe. This will also be the retailer’s first store in the Nordic region.

The four-level store will open later this fall in Stockholm and will offer an in-house collection of clothing called LifeWear for men, women and children.

According to Business Insider, the move puts pressure on H&M (Stockholm) by moving into its home territory. Uniqlo is also reportedly planning additional stores throughout Sweden, outside Stockholm.