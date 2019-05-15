Uniqlo’s Japanese E-Commerce Site Hacked

Hackers may have gained access to nearly half a million users of Fast Retailing Co.’s Uniqlo and GU e-commerce portals, reports Business of Fashion. At least 460,000 user accounts were compromised on the retailer’s Japanese e-commerce web sites, revealing their personal information, purchase history and portions of their credit card information.

The breach is contained to the retailer’s Japanese sites and was the result of a list-based attack. E-commerce sales reportedly make up 10 percent of Fast Retailing’s domestic sales during the first half of this year.