United Arrows Merging Tokyo Stores

United Arrows (Tokyo) announced that it will be closing its women’s flagship store in Tokyo’s Harajuku district. Instead, the brand will take its menswear flagship across the street, and merge the women’s and men’s products together under one roof, which it will call “United Arrows One.” That store is expected to open in September.

The store that currently houses the brand’s menswear originally offered both men’s and women’s clothes when it opened in 1992. The departments were split in 2003 when the women’s building opened across the street.

The women’s store will close September 3 and the United Arrows One store will open September 7. The merger is coinciding with the brand’s 25th anniversary, reports Women’s Wear Daily.