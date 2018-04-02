United Outside: REI’s Journey to Redefine the Flagship Retail Experience

For the past five years, technology and consumers’ shopping styles have changed the way we interact with brands, as we have seen retail’s need to transform from a transactional space to an experiential one. In their session at the 2017 International Retail Design Conference (IRDC) in New Orleans, Pearce and Shapleigh spoke about REI Co-Op’s multi-year journey to redefine how it connects with its members – online, in-store and en masse. The audience heard how REI blended the best of place, people, products and programs to create a flagship experience in Washington, D.C., that’s more than just a place to shop – it’s a launchpad for outdoor activity.

