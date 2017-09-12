Urban Outfitters to Debut in Israel

Philadelphia-based Urban Outfitters, as well as some of the brands it manages – Anthropologie and Free People – are coming to Israel.

The American retailer signed three 10-year franchise deals with Fox Wizel LTD (Lod, Israel). Previously, shoppers in Israel could buy Urban Outfitter merchandise online but had to pay expensive custom fees, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The first Urban Outfitters store will open in spring 2018, while Anthropologie and Free People products will be sold in Fox’s stores and virtual shopping mall.