Urban Outfitters Partners with Kipling

Urban Outfitters (Philadelphia) has teamed up with Kipling (Bornem, Belgium) on a collection of bags and fanny packs.

Popular in the '90s, the bags, each with an ape charm on its zipper, will sell for $59 to $119, reports Women’s Wear Daily.

“We dusted off pieces from our archives and recreated them to give them the vintage feel and stay true to our original ideas but create something for today. We thought about our perfect partner and Urban Outfitters was the perfect fit for that,” said Nina Flood, Kipling’s North America president.